Gravity Flow

Involve Anyone: Internal or External Assign Steps to Users, Roles, or Email Addresses. Assignees do not need a user account in order to participate in workflows. Rapid Implementation Simple & easy-to-use, Drag & Drop and Point & Click configuration. No programming, technical knowledge or complex training required. Powerful & Flexible Configure as many Workflow Steps as you need. Drag and drop them into the right order, activate/deactivate them and add new ones as your process adapts. Steps include approval, user input/edit, notification, webhooks and integration triggers. Reporting Reports display charts by form, step and assignee so you can identify bottlenecks before they arise. Scheduling Delay a workflow step until a specified date or until a specified period of time has elapsed; particularly useful when configuring a series of emails to drip feed content over a period of time. Granular Permissions Control who can submit forms, approve entries, modify values and view the status. By default users can only see the status of their own submissions. Support for field level access. Automatic Updates = Secure Site Administrators can update when new releases are available with one click in the dashboard. Background updates, when enabled, will install important bug fixes and security enhancements automatically without the need for intervention from an administrator.