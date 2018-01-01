Main Content
Automate your business processes.
Turn your email and spreadsheet chaos
into secure, scalable and efficient workflow systems.
Built for WordPress & Gravity Forms.
Real-world applications
Over 1,500 Customers are trusting Gravity Flow for...
Contract review, feedback, modification and approval - Medical supplies order process - Customer onboarding and course content dripping - University admissions application processing - Scientific research lab experiment proposal feedback loop and approval - Patient intake - Employee vacation requests - Employee travel requests - Purchase order approvals - Expense reimbursement - A Courier Dispatch System - Product order form approval - Multi-level job application process - ITIL-based Change Management Process - Security change requests - Student registration process - Product demo approval - A Simple CRM Application - Employee Onboarding - Overtime Approval - Mileage Reimbursement - Employee and Emergency Contact Information - Meal Waivers - WordPress account and site creation approvals - An End-to-End Online Reservation System. - Sales Force Automation
Pricing
IMPORTANT
- Gravity Flow requires WordPress and Gravity Forms.
- Pricing does not include the license for Gravity Forms which must be purchased separately.
- Prices are exclusive of EU VAT.
- 30% Discount on renewals for all licenses
- 30 Day Refund Guarantee
Single Site
$97
Small businesses, projects & departments
- 1 Site
- 1 Year Support & Updates
- All Free Extensions
5-Site License
$227
Developers & consultants
- 2-5 Sites
- 1 Year Support & Updates
- All Free Extensions
Volume License
$337
Mid-size organisations and agencies
- 6-25 Sites
- 1 Year Priority Support & Updates
- All Free Extensions
- WordPress Multisite
Ultimate License
$397
Larger agencies & organisations
- 26-50 Sites
- 1 Year Priority Support & Updates
- All Free Extensions
- All Advanced
Extensions
- WordPress Multisite
What people are saying
Gravity Flow is one of the coolest new plugins I’ve seen in quite some time.
Brian Krogsgard, Post Status.
