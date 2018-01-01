Gravity Flow

Automate your business processes with Gravity Forms.

Automate your business processes.

 

Turn your email and spreadsheet chaos
into secure, scalable and efficient workflow systems.
Built for WordPress & Gravity Forms.

 

An advanced workflow platform for WordPress



Real-world applications

Over 1,500 Customers are trusting Gravity Flow for...

Contract review, feedback, modification and approval - Medical supplies order process - Customer onboarding and course content dripping - University admissions application processing - Scientific research lab experiment proposal feedback loop and approval - Patient intake - Employee vacation requests - Employee travel requests - Purchase order approvals - Expense reimbursement - A Courier Dispatch System - Product order form approval - Multi-level job application process - ITIL-based Change Management Process - Security change requests - Student registration process - Product demo approval - A Simple CRM Application - Employee Onboarding - Overtime Approval - Mileage Reimbursement - Employee and Emergency Contact Information - Meal Waivers - WordPress account and site creation approvals - An End-to-End Online Reservation System. - Sales Force Automation

Pricing

IMPORTANT
  1. Gravity Flow requires WordPress and Gravity Forms.
  2. Pricing does not include the license for Gravity Forms which must be purchased separately.
  3. Prices are exclusive of EU VAT.
  4. 30% Discount on renewals for all licenses
  5. 30 Day Refund Guarantee

Single Site

$97

Small businesses, projects & departments

  1 Site
  1 Year Support & Updates
  All Free Extensions

5-Site License

$227

Developers & consultants
 

  2-5 Sites
  1 Year Support & Updates
  All Free Extensions

Volume License

$337

Mid-size organisations and agencies

  6-25 Sites
  1 Year Priority Support & Updates
  All Free Extensions
  WordPress Multisite

Ultimate License

$397

Larger agencies & organisations

  26-50 Sites
  1 Year Priority Support & Updates
  All Free Extensions
  All Advanced
    Extensions
  WordPress Multisite

Gravity Flow is one of the coolest new plugins I've seen in quite some time.

Brian Krogsgard, Post Status.

Features & Benefits

Shorter cycle times, improved transparency & increased flexibility.

Suitable for Any Business Process

Vacation requests, Purchase Orders, Admissions Forms, RFPs, Project Initiation Plans, Case Management... any form that requires a process.

Improve Communication and Reduce Confusion

Stop micro-managing. Keep everyone in the loop. Help internal teams focus more on the task and less on the process. Make it easy for customers and suppliers to participate in the workflow.

Responsive Front-end

Display the UI in the front-end or use the built-in admin pages to list pending tasks, view entry details, workflow forms and the status of submissions.

Feedback Loops & Process Branching

Implement review loops allowing users to edit their values before re-submitting for approval. Use workflow conditional logic to branch the process or skip steps.

Audit Trail

Keep track of who did what and when in the detailed Timeline and Activity Log. Includes comments, timestamps and step and status information.

Extensible & Developer-Friendly

Developers can easily customize the functionality with actions and filters and create new step types using the Workflow Step API. Entry values can be sent to external systems at any step in the Workflow with the Webhook step.

Professional Translations

Available in over 12 languages including French, German, Spanish, Catalan, Swedish, Arabic, Dutch, Italian, Portuguese, & Chinese.

Involve Anyone: Internal or External

Assign Steps to Users, Roles, or Email Addresses. Assignees do not need a user account in order to participate in workflows.

Rapid Implementation

Simple & easy-to-use, Drag & Drop and Point & Click configuration. No programming, technical knowledge or complex training required.

Powerful & Flexible

Configure as many Workflow Steps as you need. Drag and drop them into the right order, activate/deactivate them and add new ones as your process adapts. Steps include approval, user input/edit, notification, webhooks and integration triggers.

Reporting

Reports display charts by form, step and assignee so you can identify bottlenecks before they arise.

Scheduling

Delay a workflow step until a specified date or until a specified period of time has elapsed; particularly useful when configuring a series of emails to drip feed content over a period of time.

Granular Permissions

Control who can submit forms, approve entries, modify values and view the status. By default users can only see the status of their own submissions. Support for field level access.

Automatic Updates = Secure Site

Administrators can update when new releases are available with one click in the dashboard. Background updates, when enabled, will install important bug fixes and security enhancements automatically without the need for intervention from an administrator.

Integrations

